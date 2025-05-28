Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $17.92 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

