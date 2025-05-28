Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Acquires C$20,000.00 in Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Georges Bodnar Jr. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.
Yorbeau Resources Price Performance
TSE YRB opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of C$18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46.
About Yorbeau Resources
