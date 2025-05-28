Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Acquires C$20,000.00 in Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Georges Bodnar Jr. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

TSE YRB opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of C$18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Yorbeau Resources Inc is involved in the exploration of mineral properties in the Province of Quebec. The company’s project includes Rouyn Ellison, Beschefer, Scott Lake and many more. The operating segment of the company is Mining Exploration.

