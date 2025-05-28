Insider Selling: Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Victor Hill sold 25,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00.
Lavras Gold Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of CVE:LGC opened at C$2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.23. The company has a market cap of C$122.76 million, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Lavras Gold
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lavras Gold
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.