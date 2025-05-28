Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $666.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.08 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 610.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Novavax will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 312,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,210,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 104,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

