Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th.

NYSE WIT opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 208,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 104,355 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 39,061 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

