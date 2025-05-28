Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $244.13 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $248.17. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.19.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,314.40. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,168 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.