Analysts Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Target Price at $35.50

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Option Care Health stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Option Care Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

