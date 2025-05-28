Analyzing Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Village Farms International has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Village Farms International and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $335.18 million 0.40 -$31.80 million ($0.36) -3.33 Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.06 $36.27 million $0.21 25.19

This table compares Village Farms International and Green Thumb Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Village Farms International. Village Farms International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Village Farms International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -15.16% -8.26% -5.37% Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52%

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Village Farms International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive and non-exclusive arrangements from greenhouse supply partners. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

