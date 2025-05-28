Financial Contrast: Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) vs. Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 13.54% N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 6.13% N/A N/A

Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gouverneur Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $31.80 million 1.34 $4.31 million $1.94 9.15 Gouverneur Bancorp $9.34 million 1.49 $540,000.00 $0.56 23.52

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gouverneur Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers merchant, online banking, and cash management services. It operates through full-service locations in Huntington, Warsaw, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, and multi-family residential real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial land loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, commercial loans, automobiles, motorcycles, campers, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as personal secured and unsecured loans. It also invests in municipal bonds, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Government agencies and government-sponsored obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. It serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

