Head-To-Head Analysis: Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) versus SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 SM Energy 0 6 6 1 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greenfire Resources and SM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Greenfire Resources currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $42.92, suggesting a potential upside of 80.47%. Given Greenfire Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenfire Resources is more favorable than SM Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenfire Resources and SM Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenfire Resources $805.62 million 0.37 -$100.50 million $1.85 2.33 SM Energy $2.95 billion 0.92 $817.88 million $7.14 3.33

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Greenfire Resources. Greenfire Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenfire Resources and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenfire Resources 5.02% 5.40% 3.13% SM Energy 28.63% 19.82% 10.59%

Summary

SM Energy beats Greenfire Resources on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

