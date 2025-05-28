Analyzing Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 13.04% 2.03% 1.04% Seritage Growth Properties -618.09% -10.60% -6.16%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 8.23 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $16.45 million 9.76 -$154.91 million ($2.88) -0.99

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Seritage Growth Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of cargo security straps and tie-downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

