Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) vs. GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Financial Review

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) and Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GameSquare and Kingsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GameSquare 0 0 3 1 3.25 Kingsoft 0 0 0 0 0.00

GameSquare presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 358.33%. Given GameSquare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GameSquare is more favorable than Kingsoft.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GameSquare $99.58 million 0.31 -$58.76 million ($1.51) -0.53 Kingsoft N/A N/A N/A $0.56 8.12

This table compares GameSquare and Kingsoft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kingsoft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GameSquare. GameSquare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

GameSquare pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 127.5%. Kingsoft pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. GameSquare pays out -67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingsoft pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GameSquare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares GameSquare and Kingsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GameSquare N/A N/A N/A Kingsoft N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of GameSquare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Kingsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of GameSquare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GameSquare beats Kingsoft on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GameSquare

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. The company also engages in providing marketing and creative services, offering leading data and analytics solutions. The company was formerly known as Engine Gaming & Media, Inc. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited engages in the entertainment and office software and services businesses in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is involved in the research and development, operation, and distribution of games; the provision of PC games and mobile games services; and design, research and development, sale, and marketing of office software products and services of WPS Office. It also engages in the research and development of online games; marketing and operation of SMS, and wireless service of online games and application software; research and development, operation, and sale of office application software; marketing and operation of entertainment software products; and research, development, and distribution of consumer application software. Kingsoft Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

