Financial Comparison: Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) vs. MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Edesa Biotech and MannKind, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 MannKind 0 0 6 2 3.25

Edesa Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 944.78%. MannKind has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Edesa Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edesa Biotech is more favorable than MannKind.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech N/A N/A -$6.17 million ($1.59) -1.26 MannKind $297.60 million 4.29 -$11.94 million $0.10 42.00

This table compares Edesa Biotech and MannKind”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Edesa Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MannKind. Edesa Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MannKind, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Edesa Biotech and MannKind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech N/A -233.69% -124.14% MannKind 8.07% -17.74% 8.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Edesa Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Edesa Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of MannKind shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Edesa Biotech has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MannKind has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MannKind beats Edesa Biotech on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company also develops EB02, an extension of secretory phospholipase 2 anti-inflammatory cream for treating erythema, swelling, and exudation associated with hemorrhoids disease; and EB06, an anti- chemokine ligand 10 (CXCL10) monoclonal antibody in vitiligo. It has a collaboration agreement with NovImmune SA to develop monoclonal antibodies targeting products containing toll-like receptor 4 and CXCL10 for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic applications in humans and animals; and Yissum Research Development Company for the development of products for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic uses in topical dermal and anorectal applications, as well as for the use in dermatologic and gastrointestinal conditions. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes Tyvaso DPI (Treprostinil), an inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; MNKD-101, a nebulized formulation of clofazimine, for the treatment of severe chronic and recurrent pulmonary infections, including nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease; MNKD-201, a dry-powder formulation of nintedanib, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for development, regulatory, and commercial activities of Tyvaso DPI; co-promotion agreement with Vertice Pharma to promote Thyquidity; and collaboration agreement with Thirona to evaluate the therapeutic for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. Further, the company has supply and distribution agreement with Biomm S.A. for the commercialization of Afrezza in Brazil; and license and distribution agreement with Cipla Ltd. for the marketing and distribution of Afrezza in India. MannKind Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

