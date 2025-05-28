Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arqit Quantum FY2026 Earnings

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will earn ($1.68) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $52.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

