Head to Head Review: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) vs. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion 0.64% 1.18% 0.61% Integrated Ventures -123.41% N/A -98.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

31.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MoneyLion and Integrated Ventures”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $545.91 million 1.78 -$45.24 million $0.75 114.53 Integrated Ventures $5.86 million 0.31 -$11.52 million ($0.90) -0.33

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyLion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MoneyLion and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 3 2 2 2.86 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

MoneyLion currently has a consensus target price of $90.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.24%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Integrated Ventures on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.