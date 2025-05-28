FY2025 Earnings Estimate for DRUG Issued By Chardan Capital

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Chardan Capital analyst R. Li now expects that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.25). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bright Minds Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10.
Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Down 5.4%
Shares of DRUG opened at $27.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.40 and a beta of -5.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.
