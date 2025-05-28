South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Financial Contrast

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of South Plains Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of German American Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 17.20% 11.75% 1.17% German American Bancorp 23.69% 12.04% 1.35%

Dividends

This table compares South Plains Financial and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. South Plains Financial pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. German American Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for South Plains Financial and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 German American Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

South Plains Financial presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.92%. German American Bancorp has a consensus price target of $45.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.74%. Given German American Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South Plains Financial and German American Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $191.62 million 3.03 $49.72 million $3.00 11.93 German American Bancorp $235.52 million 6.16 $83.81 million $2.48 15.61

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats South Plains Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. It also offers checking, saving, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; wire transfer; credit cards; home equity, mortgages, and small business; treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, digital wallet, mobile check deposit, credit score and report, money management, and estatements, as well as wealth advisory. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

