Altimmune FY2029 EPS Forecast Decreased by HC Wainwright

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of Altimmune in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altimmune

Altimmune Price Performance

ALT opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.13. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

In other news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.