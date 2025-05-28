Noble Financial Has Positive View of CVE:HME FY2025 Earnings

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Noble Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hemisphere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 23rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.
Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance
HME opened at C$1.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of C$170.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.95. Hemisphere Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$2.03.
About Hemisphere Energy
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.
