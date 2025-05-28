Brokers Offer Predictions for Tourmaline Bio FY2026 Earnings

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tourmaline Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.45) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.28). The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s FY2027 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($7.45) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($4.61) EPS.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRML. Wedbush upped their price target on Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

TRML opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. Tourmaline Bio has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

