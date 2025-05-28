Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for BUD Q1 Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BUD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $70.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $1.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,325 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.