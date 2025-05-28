Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Ulta Beauty Q1 Earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $6.40 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2027 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.78.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $421.31 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

