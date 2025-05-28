Analysts Set Expectations for Solaris Resources FY2026 Earnings

Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solaris Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Resources’ FY2029 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLSR. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Solaris Resources Trading Down 2.9%

NYSEAMERICAN SLSR opened at $4.39 on Monday. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLSR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Solaris Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Solaris Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Solaris Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,929,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 41,812 shares during the period.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.