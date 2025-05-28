Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for AXL Earnings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of AXL stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 42.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 567,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,490,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 291,908 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 679,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

