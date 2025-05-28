Northland Capmk Predicts Titan Machinery Q3 Earnings

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Titan Machinery in a report released on Friday, May 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s FY2030 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

TITN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, May 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.76 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer bought 22,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $379,078.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,580.04. This represents a 19.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 26,182 shares of company stock valued at $439,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

