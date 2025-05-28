Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for ED Earnings

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated Edison in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

ED opened at $103.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,117,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,319,000 after purchasing an additional 661,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,684,000 after acquiring an additional 130,234 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,868,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,129,000 after acquiring an additional 271,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

