Q2 EPS Forecast for Soleno Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Laidlaw raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.78.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $76.26 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of -2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,720 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,188,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,400,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,510,000 after purchasing an additional 769,700 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 658,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 3,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 455,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 90,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $6,292,791.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,303,421.44. This trade represents a 46.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $47,272,803.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,021,879.12. This represents a 54.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

