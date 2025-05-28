Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Estimate for AMSC Earnings

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of American Superconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for American Superconductor’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Superconductor’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.27 million. American Superconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMSC

American Superconductor Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $27.38 on Monday. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.20 and a beta of 2.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.