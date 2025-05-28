William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for MOD

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 3.1%

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $92.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $578,012.11. The trade was a 53.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.