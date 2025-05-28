Ralph Lauren Q1 EPS Forecast Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $12.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $384.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 4.3%

RL opened at $286.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.53 and a 200-day moving average of $236.59. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.9125 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

