Raymond James Has Pessimistic View of Royal Gold Q4 Earnings

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.13.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $178.68 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $191.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,887,000 after purchasing an additional 685,857 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 17,722.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 454,934 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,825,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,009,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

