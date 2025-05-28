What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for ATGE FY2025 Earnings?

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.20. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATGE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $129.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $140.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.13.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

