Dollarama Q1 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$146.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$164.50.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.6%

TSE:DOL opened at C$174.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$163.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$150.24. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$119.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$177.00.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total value of C$4,480,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total value of C$234,234.45. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

See Also

