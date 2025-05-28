What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Gentex Q1 Earnings?

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $22.00 on Monday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,461 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $24,479,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $10,868,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

