Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share and revenue of $388.77 million for the quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RRGB shares. CL King raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,467 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $50,340.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,435.30. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $227,353. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 38.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

