Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BPMC Q2 Earnings

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $100.06 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $231,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,436. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $296,661.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,167.40. This represents a 14.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,490 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

