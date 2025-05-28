Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for MLM Earnings

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.57. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $19.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2026 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $567.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.53. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,425. This trade represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

