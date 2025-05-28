Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RRR Q3 Earnings

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 6.1%

RRR stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,356,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,111,000 after purchasing an additional 732,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,181,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 20.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,478,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,484,000 after purchasing an additional 421,723 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,602,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 258,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,474,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,165,000 after purchasing an additional 866,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

