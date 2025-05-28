Q3 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

Shares of DTE opened at $137.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 755,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,961,000 after buying an additional 80,543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

