Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of TT Q3 Earnings

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.79 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

TT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.47.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $436.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.49 and a 200-day moving average of $375.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $436.61.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

