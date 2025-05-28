Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Ameren Q2 Earnings

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ameren in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $96.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $104.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,445,138,000 after purchasing an additional 979,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,848 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,157,000 after buying an additional 77,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,917,000 after buying an additional 2,539,129 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.97%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

