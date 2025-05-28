Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for BEN Earnings

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $765,254,000 after buying an additional 1,095,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,985,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $230,713,000 after buying an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,805,000 after buying an additional 1,542,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,223,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.