Analysts Set Expectations for Foran Mining FY2025 Earnings

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Foran Mining in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17).

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Foran Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FOM opened at C$3.07 on Monday. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.81 and a 52 week high of C$4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.84 and a beta of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.81.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

