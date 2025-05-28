SpartanNash (SPTN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

SpartanNash Stock Up 3.9%

SPTN stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $661.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,954.00 and a beta of 0.42.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 837.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 460,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

