Best Buy (BBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.600 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. This trade represents a 3.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,051.22. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Best Buy stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

