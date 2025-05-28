PagerDuty (PD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect PagerDuty to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter.

PagerDuty last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

PagerDuty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PD. TD Securities decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,517 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 77,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 279,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 46,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

