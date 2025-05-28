Zacks Research Estimates Exelon’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.91 on Monday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

