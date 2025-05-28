Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO stock opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 14,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 212,707 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

