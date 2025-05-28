Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for NOV Earnings

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Stock Up 1.4%

NOV stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. NOV has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NOV’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NOV by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NOV by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.