Cormark Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Sutter Gold Mining

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Cormark upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Sutter Gold Mining in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Shares of SGM stock opened at C$0.01 on Monday. Sutter Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

